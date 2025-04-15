Balochistan govt to establish Women Endowment Fund

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Secretary of the Balochistan Women Development Department, Saira Atta, on Tuesday emphasized that economic development was not feasible without the inclusion of women.

Speaking at an event held during Financial Literacy Week, jointly organized by the Women Development Department, State Bank of Pakistan, she announced the launch of a Women’s Economic Empowerment Endowment Fund by the provincial government.

Saira Atta added that, with the special interest and support of Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, the government has approved the Endowment Fund Policy aimed at empowering women and helping them achieve economic independence.

She expressed optimism about the long-term impact of the initiative, which is set to open new doors of opportunity for women across the province.

She further explained that the government will offer interest-free loans ranging from Rs. 300,000 to Rs. 1.5 million under the fund. These loans will enable women to start and expand businesses from their homes, particularly in sectors like agriculture, livestock, e-commerce, and marketing.

The Financial Literacy Week also aimed to raise awareness among women about business opportunities and financial independence.

A large number of women from various organizations attended the event and praised the government’s progressive steps.