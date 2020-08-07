Balochistan govt. to execute 513 projects to provide clean drinking water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Government of Balochistan has executed 513 new projects to provide clean drinking water to people with the allocation of Rs 13.5 billion.

"With the completion of these projects water issue would be resolved in the province," an official of Balochistan government said here on Friday.

He said these schemes included water supply to Quetta from dam and establishment of water treatment plants which would be completed during the current fiscal year, he told APP.

The Balochisatn government was working to install Canal Water Treatment Plants at various cities of the province to ensure provision of purified drinking water.

He said the government would install canal water treatment plants at eight water supply channels of District Sibi, Jafferabad, Naseerabad, Usta Muhammad and Sohbat Pur.

The work was in process to supply water to Zhob city from Sabkazai Dam and the work on Mangi Dam project to supply clean drinking water to Quetta city was also in progress, he added.

He said that the feasibility study of Burj Aziz Khan and Babar Kutch Dams was underway which would provide clean drinking water to Quetta city and surrounding areas.

The official said that Gwadar, Pasni and surrounding areas are being supplied with clean drinking water through Shadi Kor, Akra Kor dams through pipelines.

He said the government had established new water filtration plants in every district of the province to provide clean drinking water to masses.

Balochistan government has also started various schemes to provide clean drinking water to fast developing port city of Gwadar.

The first phase of water supply projects has already been completed while the remaining work would be completed in two more phases.

Work is in final stages on the establishment of desalination plants to supply water to Gwadar city, he added.

"The plants will be functional in the next two to three months to desalinate the sea water. With the establishment of the desalination plant, the Gwadar city will get 1.5 million gallons of clean drinking water on daily basis", he added.

The official said, "The province is facing acute water shortage as the previous government did nothing for this sector." He said resolving water issue was top priority of the incumbent government.

He added that steps would be taken to achieve the target and to ensure availability of safe drinking water to the people of the province.