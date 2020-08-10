UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Govt To Execute 513 Projects To Provide Clean Drinking Water

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 11:07 PM

Balochistan govt to execute 513 projects to provide clean drinking water

Government of Balochistan has executed 513 new projects to provide clean drinking water to people with the allocation of Rs 13.5 billion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Government of Balochistan has executed 513 new projects to provide clean drinking water to people with the allocation of Rs 13.5 billion.

"With the completion of these projects water issue would be resolved in the province," an official of Balochistan government said.

He said these schemes included water supply to Quetta from dam and establishment of water treatment plants which would be completed during the current fiscal year, he told APP.

The Balochisatn government was working to install Canal Water Treatment Plants at various cities of the province to ensure provision of purified drinking water.

He said the government would install canal water treatment plants at eight water supply channels of District Sibi, Jafferabad, Naseerabad, Usta Muhammad and Sohbat Pur.

The work was in process to supply water to Zhob city from Sabkazai Dam and the work on Mangi Dam project to supply clean drinking water to Quetta city was also in progress, he added.

He said that the feasibility study of Burj Aziz Khan and Babar Kutch Dams was underway which would provide clean drinking water to Quetta city and surrounding areas.

The official said that Gwadar, Pasni and surrounding areas are being supplied with clean drinking water through Shadi Kor, Akra Kor dams through pipelines.

He said the government had established new water filtration plants in every district of the province to provide clean drinking water to masses.

Balochistan government has also started various schemes to provide clean drinking water to fast developing port city of Gwadar.

The first phase of water supply projects has already been completed while the remaining work would be completed in two more phases.

Work is in final stages on the establishment of desalination plants to supply water to Gwadar city, he added.

"The plants will be functional in the next two to three months to desalinate the sea water. With the establishment of the desalination plant, the Gwadar city will get 1.5 million gallons of clean drinking water on daily basis", he added.

The official said, "The province is facing acute water shortage as the previous government did nothing for this sector." He said resolving water issue was top priority of the incumbent government.

He added that steps would be taken to achieve the target and to ensure availability of safe drinking water to the people of the province.

Related Topics

Shortage Balochistan Quetta Water Marriage Dam Gwadar Zhob Progress Sibi Pasni National University From Government Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAE global pioneer in driving research and develop ..

1 hour ago

Loans getting cheaper as EIBOR continues to fall

2 hours ago

Three Burundians jailed for 30 years over 'attack' ..

4 minutes ago

Chela Ram urges world powers to take notice of Ind ..

4 minutes ago

Rs2.6mln honoraria to be given to 24000 mosques' i ..

4 minutes ago

Troops launch manhunt after Niger killings, France ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.