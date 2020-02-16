Balochistan govt to expedite development work on special economic zones

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Balochistan Minister for Commerce and Industries, Muhammad Khan Utmankhail has said the provincial government had decided to expedite development work on special economic zones to boost significant economic activities in the province.

Talking to APP, the minister said the government had initiated the development work on eight special economic zones with the collaboration of the Federal government.

He urged the federal government to expand its financial support for Balochistan's special economic zones to create economic activities in the province.

Utmankhail reviewed the plan for setting up 13 border markets at the adjacent border areas of Iran and Afghanistan. The federal government's assistance was required for developing infrastructure including communication network, water supply and electricity in the market areas, he added.

Balochistan was rich in mineral reserves due to which the provincial government had declared three districts as marble cities to facilitate the investors and help empower underprivileged locals economically, the minister mentioned.

Unemployment, he said, being one of the major challenge for the province and believed that the trained and skilled including unskilled workers would soon get jobs.

"With the establishment of special economic zones, it would help create employment opportunities for 30,000 locals and entire province would benefit from its associated benefits," he added.

Muhammad Khan said, "The provincial assets and other resources would be utilized for the progress and prosperity of the people under proper planning." Seventy industrial units were functional and working at the eastern bypass of industrial zone Quetta, he said, adding, the government was working to ensure provision of more facilities including electricity, water and natural gas.