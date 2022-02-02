UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Govt To Form Special Force To Ensure Preservation Of Forest, Wildlife

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2022 | 04:16 PM

Balochistan government has decided to form a special force to ensure the preservation of forest and wildlife across the province besides controlling of poaching, illegal hunting and trade of the birds of prey

The Balochistan cabinet in its recent meeting has approved the draft of Balochistan Forest Act 2021 to protect forests in the province, eliminate encroachments in forest boundaries, establish force for protection of forests and wildlife besides imposing penalties and fines on those who damage forests and wildlife, an official said.

Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has directed all the commissioners to ensure complete eradication of wildlife poaching, deforestation in the province in collaboration with all departments concerned to protect the indigenous species.

"In coordination with the departments concerned, steps would be taken to control the illegal trafficking of indigenous birds abroad and zero tolerance would be adopted against poaching and hunting of animals and birds in the province," he remarked.

He said effective action plan would be formulated to curb illegal deforestation.

The government has already functionalized 'Balochistan council for conservation of wildlife' for providing a dedicated research facility for animal life, conservation and public recreation.

The official said the government was taking extensive measures to engage the community to save wildlife and educate the masses regarding wildlife and nature conservation.

He added, the government has initiated community game reserve at Kharan to engage the local people with aim to conserve wildlife in the area.

He said an extensive awareness drive was afoot to sensitize the citizens about importance of the wildlife for the ecosystem.

Balochistan has rich biodiversity and natural heritage, especially wildlife that has unfortunately facing threat mainly due to human activities and adverse weather conditions, he added.

The indigenous eagle habitats are found in Dalbandin, Zangi Nawar, Loralai and Zhob areas of the province. The illegal cutting of centuries-old trees in various parts was damaging the eco-system of the province and the government would be taken measures to control the unfettered cutting of trees t and preserve the already declining green cover in the province.

The Balochistan government has declared Ziarat as a third national park under its efforts to increase protected areas, which will boost adventure tourism, sustainable employment opportunities for local communities and ecosystem restoration.

He said these forests play an important role in providing both green and environment friendly emissions besides being a major source of income to the local communities.

