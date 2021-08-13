Balochistan govt to formulate a committee for making procedure for recruitment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Balochistan government has decided to formulate a sub-committee to work out procedure for recruitment of low grade employees in the government sector to address the issue of unemployment in the province.

The cabinet in its last meeting issued direction for the sub-committee to formulate recommendations and submit a report to the government within two weeks.

Balochistan government has planned to set-up recruitment committees at district and divisional levels for the recruitment of class four employees.

According to the plan, a commissioner would head the committee at divisional level while Additional Commissioner, divisional heads and the officer of grade 18 of the department concerned would be the members of the committee, official source told APP on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner would be the chairman of district level recruitment committee and the committee representatives include district head of the department concerned, district account officer and the officer of grade 18 of concern department.

The decision was taken on the instruction of provincial cabinet which directed to the provincial authorities to make recruitment committees on district and divisional levels to facilitate the public.

Umar Nasar a job seeker from Loralai district expressed his reservation over the recruitment procedure on division and district levels saying that the recruitment should be made through well reputed organizations.

He said the government should form a provincial recruitment authority which would improve the peoples' confidence in the recruitment procedure.

He said that the government's steps on appointment are not at par with the aspirant's expectation especially when it comes to implementing merit policy in the province.

Nasar said that it would not be possible for the division and district officers to make transparent recruitment of the youth on merit. He urged the provincial government to ensure transparency and merit in the recruitment process.