Balochistan govt to give Rs 1bn subsidy to landowners to help them pay out electricity bills, get power connections restored: Jan

Balochistan Caretaker Information Minister Jan Achakzai said on Thursday that the negotiations between the Balochistan government and Zamindar Kisan Etihad Pakistan (ZKEP) were held successfully, and they announced to call off their protests to be held on October 18

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Balochistan Caretaker Information Minister Jan Achakzai said on Thursday that the negotiations between the Balochistan government and Zamindar Kisan Etihad Pakistan (ZKEP) were held successfully, and they announced to call off their protests to be held on October 18.

Jan Achakzai said the government of Balochistan will give a Rs one billion subsidy to landowners to help them pay out their electricity bills and get their power connections restored.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting held at the Commissioner's Office, Quetta, regarding the restoration of electricity and payment of arrears from the farmers, Kisan Etihad Pakistan. Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqat, Deputy Commissioner Quetta Lt. (R) Saad Bin Asad, officials of the Zamindar Action Committee Naseer Shahwani, Haji Abdul Rahman Bazai, and others were present on this occasion.

He said farmers should ensure payment of electricity bills and arrears to enable 8 hours of electricity supply to farmers. Besides, strict legal action will be taken against all illegal tube wells, and they will be dismantled. Steps will be taken to regularize the legal tube wells and transfer them to meters so that there are no future problems.

The caretaker minister said that the provincial government was taking all possible measures to provide maximum relief to the farmers of the province because the difficulties and problems of the farmers were realized due to floods, saying that in this regard, an uninterrupted supply of electricity would be ensured.

He said that Rs 415 billion in QESCO's dues in the province were due to the landowners, for the recovery of which actions against illegal tube wells and payment of dues could be ensured.

He said that the local farmers were facing severe problems due to power outages and the agricultural sector was suffering from disaster; therefore, maintenance of electricity and correct voltage were very important to landlords.

In the meeting, proposals were discussed regarding the restoration of electricity, payment of dues, installation of meters, and installments. It was agreed to supply 8 hours of electricity to QESCO, correct the voltage, and submit the fixed bill to the landlords.

While the committee will review the payment of bills, electricity working hours, and voltage, on this occasion, it was agreed to install meters on the part of the landlords, which will be discussed in the future.