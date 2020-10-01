UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Govt To Hire Consultants To Revise Its Capital's Master Plan

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 08:04 PM

Balochistan govt to hire consultants to revise its capital's master plan

The Balochistan government will soon hire consultants to revise its capital's master plan, aimed at discouraging haphazard construction in the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The Balochistan government will soon hire consultants to revise its capital's master plan, aimed at discouraging haphazard construction in the city.

Talking to APP, an official of the Balochistan government said that the government was in a process of finalizing its plan about hiring experts to revise the master plan of Quetta to channelise its present as well as future growth in a scientific and planned manner.

The government has allocated Rs 300 million for the master plan of provincial capital to formulate the planning for urbanisation and also to eradicate the unauthorised constructions in the city.

Master planning of 30 other towns of the province has also implementing to ensure better civic amenities to the masses, he said.

After the completion of the master planning, it would be enacted by the Assembly as an act for its implementation so that it would get legal protection and no individual or institution could violate the master planning.

He said that the ongoing tendering process for hiring the services of consultant for revising Quetta Master Plan would be completed by end of this month.

He expressed his concerns on the construction of commercial buildings and plazas in Quetta city in violation of the building code and the concerned agencies would take action against such buildings.

