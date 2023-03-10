UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Govt To Hire Teachers At Union Council Level

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2023 | 09:38 PM

Balochistan govt to hire teachers at union council level

The Balochistan government decided to make recruitment of teachers at union council level, Education Department Official said on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :The Balochistan government decided to make recruitment of teachers at union council level, Education Department Official said on Friday.

Statement of Education Department said that Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Aqeeli took important decision for the improvement of education in the province, he added.

In order to ensure transparency, the chief minister instructed to make the process of hiring teachers online.

He deplored that, if we talk about Pakistan, then the most backward and less literate province of Pakistan was Balochistan.

Likewise, when it comes to Primary and middle schools, thousands of schools were non-functional, he added.

Due to the lack of teachers, the quality of education in Balochistan was not as per the SDGs, although there were many other problems including resources, vast geography and conditions.

"Shortage of teachers is the main reason," he said adding that to meet the shortage, the Balochistan government decided to recruit teachers at the Union Council level for the first time.

The main reason for this is to ensure the attendance of teachers, to meet the shortage of teachers bringing education to the doorstep of every child.

"It is a joint decision of the cabinet to make every school functional as soon as possible and to meet the shortage of teachers in every situation where there was a shortage of teachers in Balochistan," he maintained.

The spokesman said that if anyone tried to create unnecessary obstacles, he would be dealt with with iron hands. It should be kept in mind that for the recruitment of each district, the test should be taken in the same district, he added.

For the transparency of the merit, secretary education would go to each district and supervise all the processes, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shortage Balochistan Chief Minister Education Same All Government Cabinet Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsena ..

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsenal

3 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

6 hours ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

6 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

6 hours ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

6 hours ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.