Balochistan govt to hire teachers at union council level

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :The Balochistan government decided to make recruitment of teachers at union council level, Education Department Official said on Friday.

Statement of Education Department said that Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Aqeeli took important decision for the improvement of education in the province, he added.

In order to ensure transparency, the chief minister instructed to make the process of hiring teachers online.

He deplored that, if we talk about Pakistan, then the most backward and less literate province of Pakistan was Balochistan.

Likewise, when it comes to Primary and middle schools, thousands of schools were non-functional, he added.

Due to the lack of teachers, the quality of education in Balochistan was not as per the SDGs, although there were many other problems including resources, vast geography and conditions.

"Shortage of teachers is the main reason," he said adding that to meet the shortage, the Balochistan government decided to recruit teachers at the Union Council level for the first time.

The main reason for this is to ensure the attendance of teachers, to meet the shortage of teachers bringing education to the doorstep of every child.

"It is a joint decision of the cabinet to make every school functional as soon as possible and to meet the shortage of teachers in every situation where there was a shortage of teachers in Balochistan," he maintained.

The spokesman said that if anyone tried to create unnecessary obstacles, he would be dealt with with iron hands. It should be kept in mind that for the recruitment of each district, the test should be taken in the same district, he added.

For the transparency of the merit, secretary education would go to each district and supervise all the processes, he added.