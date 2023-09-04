Open Menu

Balochistan Govt To Hold 'Shaan-e-Pakistan, Chief Minister Balochistan' Award Ceremony On September 5

Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Balochistan govt to hold 'Shaan-e-Pakistan, Chief Minister Balochistan' award ceremony on September 5

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :The Balochistan government is all set to hold 'Shaan-e-Pakistan, Chief Minister Balochistan' award ceremony tomorrow to pay rich tribute to the exceptional heroes of Balochistan who have performed outstandingly services in their respective fields.

The provincial government would organized the event in collaboration with Department of Culture, Balochistan Youth Empowerment Society and Balochistan tv.

In the ceremony, awards would be granted to individuals and organizations who have rendered outstanding services to the province in various fields including education, health, sports, arts and culture, social services, business, law and order.

Provincial Information Minister Jan Achakzai said that the Shaan-e-Pakistan, Chief Minister Balochistan Awards is a way to recognize and celebrate the achievements of our shining stars on their extraordinary and selfless efforts for changing the landscape of Balochistan.

The Shaan-e-Pakistan, Cheif Minister Balochistan Award is a proud moment for the province and it is also a testament of the capabilities of our people.

The caretaker provincial minister for Information said "he has always encourage everyone and also requested to the people of Balochistan to appreciate the event and celebrate the achievements of their extraordinary heroes.

Caretaker minister for sports and youth affairs, Jamal Khan Raisani also welcomed the organization of the award ceremony and termed it as an important step towards encouraging the talented youth.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Sports Information Minister Business Education Law And Order Event TV All Government

Recent Stories

Al Dahra and Al Marzoom join forces to conserve de ..

Al Dahra and Al Marzoom join forces to conserve desert wildlife

12 minutes ago
 Pervez Elahi taken to PIMS after his health deteri ..

Pervez Elahi taken to PIMS after his health deteriorates in jail

30 minutes ago
 Zaka Ashraf suggests ACC to shift Asia Cup 2023 ma ..

Zaka Ashraf suggests ACC to shift Asia Cup 2023 matches to Pakistan

41 minutes ago
 Pakistan Cotton Yarns Association (PCGA) released ..

Pakistan Cotton Yarns Association (PCGA) released the data of arrival of cotton ..

53 minutes ago
 COAS vows transparency in currency exchange amid r ..

COAS vows transparency in currency exchange amid rupee decline

54 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Match 05 India Vs. Nepal, Live Score ..

Asia Cup 2023 Match 05 India Vs. Nepal, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

3 hours ago
OIC Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Repre ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of the Gambia to the ..

3 hours ago
 Caretakers plan relief for electricity consumers a ..

Caretakers plan relief for electricity consumers amid protests

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2023

8 hours ago
 Arsenal snatch stoppage time victory over Man Unit ..

Arsenal snatch stoppage time victory over Man United

15 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi, Crew-6 members successfully undoc ..

Sultan AlNeyadi, Crew-6 members successfully undock from ISS

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan