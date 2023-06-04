UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Govt To Impart Technical Skills To 2700 Youth In 18 Trades

Faizan Hashmi Published June 04, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Balochistan govt to impart technical skills to 2700 youth in 18 trades

QUETTA, Jun 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :Balochistan government has plan to initiate vocational training programme to impart technical skills to 2700 youth in more than 18 trades in a short period of three years in order to produce quality technical human resource.

Talking to APP, an official said, the provincial government has given the approval to initiate the programme on a public-private partnership to impart technical skills among youth to get good employment opportunities under CPEC projects and also tap jobs in global labor markets.

The training programme would be started from the August this year to train the youth in different field of technology which help them to get better job opportunities," he added The government is also working to strengthen the technical and vocational education system in the province to fulfil the current day's requirements.

Under the programme, youths across the province would be selected under the district quota to impart technical education, he added.

"It is time to promote technical education and encourage youth to acquire technical skills," he said and stressed strengthening the basic structure of technical centres that would play a pivotal role in the sustainability and development of the province.

The official said, "It is our responsibility to create a healthy environment to enable positive financial change in the life of youth living in rural or urban areas in the province." He said the government had planned to provide adequate training to motivate young people towards technical education.

