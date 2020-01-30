UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Govt To Implement Effective, Integrated Strategies To Improve Literacy

Thu 30th January 2020 | 04:16 PM

Balochistan Minister for Education, Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind on Thursday said that the government was implementing effective and integrated strategies to improve literacy ratio in the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Balochistan Minister for Education, Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind on Thursday said that the government was implementing effective and integrated strategies to improve literacy ratio in the province.

In a statement, he said reforms would be introduced in the education sector to produce skilled, energetic and hardworking youth in the society.

"A roadmap has been prepared for the development of education sector and the government is working to ensure promptly implementing new techniques to eliminate deprivation of the province," the minister said.

All possible measures would be taken for the development of the province and ensure the provision of basic facilities including education and health of the people, he added.

Yar Muhammad said all available resources were being utilized to improve quality of education in the province and to build up the education sector on modern lines.

Balochistan government had initiated measures for restructuring the existing service rules of administrative employees of the education sector in the province, he added.

The minister said that timely completion of ongoing and incomplete schemes should be ensured, adding that the government would provide every facility to all educational institutions of the province.

Balochistan government was making a plan to revamp the provincial education department in a bid to make its working more modern and professional, he added.

Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind said that the ongoing work on all the projects supported by global organizations should be accelerated.

The provincial minister said that with the cooperation of experts, the government would ensure educational development in the province.

All resources would be utilized to enroll maximum number of children in schools and provide them excellent facilities.

