Balochistan govt to implement reforms in rule of law in Balochistan: Ziaullah

Provincial Adviser on Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu on Tuesday said that incumbent provincial government was utilizing all its resources for the implementation of lasting reforms in the rule of law in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Provincial Adviser on Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu on Tuesday said that incumbent provincial government was utilizing all its resources for the implementation of lasting reforms in the rule of law in Balochistan.

He expressed these views while addressing the fifth meeting of the Steering Committee on Rule of Law organized by United Nation Office on Drug and Crime (UNODC) at Balochistan.

Additional Chief Secretary Home Qamar Masood, senior officials, representatives of police department and a large number of people from different walks of life were present on the occasion.

Addressing the meeting, Mir Ziaullah Langu said that the government of Balochistan has made an incredible progress in advancing such an important project as the roadmap of rule of law.

"Today, we stand on a strong foundation, all this is the result of the tireless work of our stakeholders delivery unit and technical working groups," he said adding that throughout this period, we have been actively supported by UNODC to pave the way for strengthening the governance model based on governance in Balochistan.

He said without the tireless support and guidance of the UNODC, we would not be able to achieve significant milestones in establishing a results-oriented dashboard in the judiciary.

Ziaullah Langu said the Government of Balochistan would continue to extend all possible cooperation to continue the strategic partnership with UNODC, saying that the European Union has provided funding through the "Promoting Rule of Law and Improving Criminal Justice System in Balochistan" program, implemented by UNODC in collaboration with UN Women and UNDP, the people of the province would soon begin to see its benefits.

He said the regime of Balochistan was committed to carry out this important task by allocating Rs. 500 million for the implementation of sustainable reforms in the rule of law to strengthen its efforts to foster a just and flexible society.

Provincial Home Adviser Mir Ziaullah Langu said that the provincial government under the leadership of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was committed to take the lead for the rule of law in Balochistan that we should strive to harness our energies and resources.

Additional Chief Secretary Home Qamar Masood, Ms. Johida Hanano also addressed the function.