Balochistan govt. to increase gross yield, value of agricultural produce

ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :The Government of Balochistan has initiated agriculture projects to increase gross yield and value of agricultural produce in the province through modern technologies.

An official of Balochistan government while talking to the APP on Sunday said government has given tractor leazer, land leveler, seed drill and thresher machine to farmers on subsidies prices to increase production.

He said projects including, use of modern technology for water conservation, promotion of tunnel farming and drip irrigation system has also underway to promote modern techniques of farming.

Agricultural Department has distributing the new varieties of wheat, rice, barley and vegetables among the farmers to cultivate new variety of low water consuming seeds.

Referring to the Katchi Canal Command Area Development Project, he said 37,877 acres of land connected to one to 10 distribution would be made cultivable under phase-I of the project costing Rs 1,670 million while under Part-B of Phase-I some 15 distribution would be built at the cost of Rs 550 million.

He said with the completion dams, including Katchi Dam, millions of acres of barren land would be brought under cultivation, which would have a positive impact on the province's economy.

He said training programmes for farmers and landowners on modern farming methods were also undertaken.