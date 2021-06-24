UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Govt To Initiate 510 Drinking Water Projects

Thu 24th June 2021 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Balochistan government has earmarked Rs 8.837 billion in the budgetary allocation for the execution of 510 new projects to provide clean drinking water to the masses.

"With the completion of these projects, the drinking water issue would be resolved in the province," an official of Balochistan government said here on Thursday.

He said these schemes included water supply schemes, establishment of water and sanitation system, water storage tanks and construction of various water pipeline systems in the province.

The government is taking short-term, medium-term and long-term measures to address the water shortage in Quetta.

Under the short term strategy, the government has earmarked Rs 1.657 billion in the fiscal year 2021-22, as a non-developmental grant to provide additional funds to WASA Quetta.

The medium term measures included construction of various dams on the outskirts of Quetta city including Mangi Dam and Srah Khullah Dam, besides installation of water treatment plants and water conservation tanks.

Under long-term measures, feasibility studies of construction of large dams and the Water supply scheme for Quetta from dams were under process.

The Balochisatn government was working to install solar system at water supply schemes and water treatment plants at various cities of the province to ensure drinking water facility to the masses without any disruption.

The government has also included the project of replacement of rusty pipeline, especially in Quetta and other cities of the province to supply clean drinking water to the residents.

