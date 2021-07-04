Balochistan govt to initiate 'KUMAK' program worth Rs 2 bln

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :The Balochistan government has planned to initiate 'KUMAK' Special Person's Support Fund programme worth Rs 2 billion in the financial year 2021-22, offering sustainable and dignified livelihood opportunities for impoverished masses.

Under KUMAK programme, provincial government would award monthly stipend to Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) as encouragement and support to enable them to be viable and productive part of Society.

"It is our responsibility and need to create healthy environment to enable economic change in the life of the special persons living in rural or urban areas of the province," an official of Balochistan government told APP.

Purchasing of special vans for the persons with disability was also planned for the financial year 2021-22 to provide the best transport facility to the special persons of the province, he added.

The government, he said, has decided to extend the distribution of tricycles to deserving persons with disabilities.

"It is also being planned to award 400 more tricycles in the financial year 2021-22," he added.

To a query, he said the Social Welfare Department would ensure distribution of the motorized tricycles among deserving Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

He said that an internship programme based on technical training would be introduced for the financial year 2021-22 to make the youth skilled to raise a technical labour based human resource.

He said students from the downtrodden section of the society would be awarded scholarships every year.

Responding to another query, he said numerous women empowerment projects were being included in the new annual development programme to ensure uplift of the province, he informed.

