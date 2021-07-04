UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Govt To Initiate 'KUMAK' Program Worth Rs 2 Bln

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 04:00 PM

Balochistan govt to initiate 'KUMAK' program worth Rs 2 bln

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :The Balochistan government has planned to initiate 'KUMAK' Special Person's Support Fund programme worth Rs 2 billion in the financial year 2021-22, offering sustainable and dignified livelihood opportunities for impoverished masses.

Under KUMAK programme, provincial government would award monthly stipend to Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) as encouragement and support to enable them to be viable and productive part of Society.

"It is our responsibility and need to create healthy environment to enable economic change in the life of the special persons living in rural or urban areas of the province," an official of Balochistan government told APP.

Purchasing of special vans for the persons with disability was also planned for the financial year 2021-22 to provide the best transport facility to the special persons of the province, he added.

The government, he said, has decided to extend the distribution of tricycles to deserving persons with disabilities.

"It is also being planned to award 400 more tricycles in the financial year 2021-22," he added.

To a query, he said the Social Welfare Department would ensure distribution of the motorized tricycles among deserving Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

He said that an internship programme based on technical training would be introduced for the financial year 2021-22 to make the youth skilled to raise a technical labour based human resource.

He said students from the downtrodden section of the society would be awarded scholarships every year.

Responding to another query, he said numerous women empowerment projects were being included in the new annual development programme to ensure uplift of the province, he informed.

395/778

Related Topics

Balochistan Women From Government Best Billion Labour

Recent Stories

27th Sharjah Award for Educational Excellence reco ..

3 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,599 new COVID-19 cases, 1,570 reco ..

48 minutes ago

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches new service to Baku

1 hour ago

Russia reports 25,142 new COVID-19 cases, 663 deat ..

1 hour ago

Healthcare an ideal jumping-off point for Artifici ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health approves emergency registration ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.