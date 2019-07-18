UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Govt To Initiate Women Empowerment Programme

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 08:32 PM

Balochistan government will initiate a comprehensive programme for women empowerment besides protecting their rights and social security in the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Balochistan government will initiate a comprehensive programme for women empowerment besides protecting their rights and social security in the province.

Talking to APP, an official of Balochistan government said that the provincial government has allocated Rs 1.872 billion for women sector development.

Under that programme, Rs 600 million has been earmarked to build hostels at each divisional headquarter of the province to provide safe residence for working women.

He said that women participation in all sectors was necessary for progress of the country.

He said the construction of four youth hostels two in Ziarat and two in Gwadar with a cost of Rs 240 was also the part of this plan.

Turning promises into action the government has to launch the Balochistan Special Child Programme with the cost of Rs 500 million, the official remarked.

Under the umbrella of human development the government would establish the Rehabilitation complexes in Punjgur, Loralai and Lasbela districts of the province, he said, adding that, it was our responsibility to take necessary and rehabilitative steps in that regard.

The present government was trying its best to assist the down trodden of the society, he said. He said that " we have strong manifesto on women empowerment to have maximum job quota". There is dire need to upgrade the status of women in society and it is only possible through giving them equal access towards resources, he added.

