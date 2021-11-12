Balochistan govt to initiates clean drinking water projects

The Balochistan government has decided to rehabilitate and restore 802 water filtration plants in the province to ensure quality drinking water to the masses, an official of the Balochistan government said on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :The Balochistan government has decided to rehabilitate and restore 802 water filtration plants in the province to ensure quality drinking water to the masses, an official of the Balochistan government said on Friday.

The official said, through restoration of water treatment plants, clean water would be available to all.

The Balochisatn government has planned to install Canal Water Treatment Plants at various cities of the province to ensure quality drinking water.

The government would install canal water treatment plants at eight water supply schemes of District Sibi, Jafferabad, Naseerabad, Usta Muhammad and Sohbat Pur to purify the canal water.

The work was in process to supply water to Zhob city from Sabkazai Dam and the work on Mangi Dam project to supply clean drinking water to Quetta city was in full swing, he added.

He said that the feasibility study of Burj Aziz Khan and Babar Kutch Dams was underway which would provide clean drinking water to Quetta city and surrounding areas.

The official said that Gwadar, Pasni and surrounding areas were being supplied with clean drinking water through Shadi Kor, Akra Kor dams through pipelines.

The government would install a network of water pipeline from Akara Dam to Jiwani to ensure uninterrupted supply of water to the residents of the area.

He said resolving the water issue was top priority of the incumbent government.

All available resources would be utilized for the early completion of clean water projects, he added.

He said that the steps would be taken to achieve the target and to ensure the availability of safe drinking water to the people of the province.

Utilizing all resources, proper measures had been taken to keep all tube-wells in the province operational so thatthe citizens would get water on scheduled timings, he added.