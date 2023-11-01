Open Menu

Balochistan Govt To Ink MoU With GIMS For Provision Of High-quality Treatment To People: Domki

Sumaira FH Published November 01, 2023 | 10:10 PM

Balochistan Govt to ink MoU with GIMS for provision of high-quality treatment to people: Domki

Caretaker Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Wednesday said that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) would be inked with the Gambit Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) soon for the provision of high-quality treatment and liver transplant facilities to the people of province at the cost of the provincial government

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Caretaker Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Wednesday said that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) would be inked with the Gambit Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) soon for the provision of high-quality treatment and liver transplant facilities to the people of province at the cost of the provincial government.

Important progress had been made in the discussions in that regard with the GIMS, he said while talking to former Parliamentary Secretary of Health Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi, who called on him at the CM Secretariat.

He said the caretaker government to provide quality healthcare facilities specifically to the underprivileged citizens of the province.

Chief Minister Domki acknowledged the suggestions put forth by Dr Rubaba, saying activating the Healthcare Commission would bring about significant reforms within the healthcare sector.

Dr Buledi appreciated the ongoing healthcare initiatives undertaken by the caretaker government and put forward suggestions for enhancing the efficiency of the Balochistan Healthcare Commission and Health Department.

APP/ask.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Mardan Progress Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Visa, in partnership with HBL, launches Global “ ..

Visa, in partnership with HBL, launches Global “She’s Next” program

2 minutes ago
 Police foils bid to smuggle gutka in water tanker

Police foils bid to smuggle gutka in water tanker

4 minutes ago
 P&D Board reviews foreign funded projects

P&D Board reviews foreign funded projects

2 minutes ago
 Police hands over recovered stolen mobile phones t ..

Police hands over recovered stolen mobile phones to owners

4 minutes ago
 Cricket: World Cup standings

Cricket: World Cup standings

4 minutes ago
 General elections to be held in January: Khwaja As ..

General elections to be held in January: Khwaja Asif

4 minutes ago
PM invites Rwanda to open diplomatic mission in Is ..

PM invites Rwanda to open diplomatic mission in Islamabad for closer African tie ..

4 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi International Airport’s Terminal A ush ..

Abu Dhabi International Airport’s Terminal A ushers major milestone for UAE’ ..

42 minutes ago
 Govt to launch crackdown against fake CNIC holders ..

Govt to launch crackdown against fake CNIC holders: Caretaker Minister for Inter ..

22 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi welcomes first cruise liner commencing 2 ..

Abu Dhabi welcomes first cruise liner commencing 2023-2024 cruise season

57 minutes ago
 Alef Education highlights role of AI, climate educ ..

Alef Education highlights role of AI, climate education at GESS Dubai

57 minutes ago
 Efforts Underway to Boost Agricultural Sector in M ..

Efforts Underway to Boost Agricultural Sector in Mirpurkhas Division

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan