Balochistan Govt to ink MoU with GIMS for provision of high-quality treatment to people: Domki

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Caretaker Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Wednesday said that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) would be inked with the Gambit Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) soon for the provision of high-quality treatment and liver transplant facilities to the people of province at the cost of the provincial government.

Important progress had been made in the discussions in that regard with the GIMS, he said while talking to former Parliamentary Secretary of Health Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi, who called on him at the CM Secretariat.

He said the caretaker government to provide quality healthcare facilities specifically to the underprivileged citizens of the province.

Chief Minister Domki acknowledged the suggestions put forth by Dr Rubaba, saying activating the Healthcare Commission would bring about significant reforms within the healthcare sector.

Dr Buledi appreciated the ongoing healthcare initiatives undertaken by the caretaker government and put forward suggestions for enhancing the efficiency of the Balochistan Healthcare Commission and Health Department.

APP/ask.