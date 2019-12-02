Balochistan govt to install canal water treatment plants

The Balochistan government has planned to install Canal Water Treatment Plants at eight Water Supply Schemes of various cities of the province to ensure quality drinking water and proper sanitation system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :The Balochistan government has planned to install Canal Water Treatment Plants at eight Water Supply Schemes of various cities of the province to ensure quality drinking water and proper sanitation system.

The Public Health Engineering Department would be installed canal water treatment plants at eight water supply schemes of District Sibi, Jafferabad, Naseerabad, Usta Muhammad and Sohbat Pur to purify the canal water, an official of the Balochistan government told APP on Monday.

He said the government had established new water filtration plants in every district of the province to provide clean drinking water to the citizens.

The official regretted over closure of water treatment plants saying "we have also working on the restoration of the water treatment plants that were installed by the previous government".

He said "The province is facing acute water shortage as the previous government did nothing on this important issue." He said resolving the water issue was top priority of the incumbent government.

The official said that through installation of water treatment plants, clean water would be available for every resident.

All available resources would be utilized for the early completion of clean water projects, he added.

He said the government has a target to install at least three new water purification plants in every city during the current financial year, adding the steps would be taken to achieve the target and to ensure the availability of safe drinking water to the people of the province.

He said the government had announced water emergency in the province and had been taking immediate steps to start the projects related to clean water. Utilizing all resources, proper measures had been taken to keep all tube-wells in the province operational so that the citizens would get water on scheduled timings, he added.� He said the public health department had initiated many water supply schemes in each district of the province, however it would take some time to get the facilities operational.

The government had allocated a huge amount of Rs11.839 billion for the development schemes of Public Health Engineering department for the provision of clean drinking water facility.

He said the department had been working for laying new water supply lines in the province to ensure potable water facility everywhere.

The WASA Quetta would sign an agreement with a Chinese company to install computerized valve management and monitoring system to regulate the supply valves.

He informed that the government had allocated an amount of Rs 500 million in the current budget to execute more tube-wells across the province and convert 250 tub-wells on solar energy.