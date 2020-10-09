Balochistan govt to install tracker system in buses

ISLAMABAD, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :The Balochistan government has planned to install tracking system in buses running on Quetta-Karachi highway to monitor and check the movement of the bus.

The installation of tracker device in buses running on national highways would also control over speeding and provide the data, said an official of the Balochistan government.

Meanwhile a meeting will be held with the transporters regarding the installation of the tracker, he added.

on the direction of chief minister, he said the government would write letters to the Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA) and the Federal Secretary of Communications for the deployment of Motorway Police on the national highways of the province to control the trafic accidents in the province.

The Balochistan government has also working on 'Green Bus Service' project to provide best and affordable public transport to the commuters of Quetta.

The provincial government was planning to launch the bus service in Quetta to overcome the traffic issues and fulfilled its promise made during the election campaign.

A state-run public transport comprising, six big and four mini buses would be started on an experimental basis by determining suitable routes in Quetta.

Jam Kama Khan has also directed the authorities concerned to expand the bus service in other cities of the province, he said.

"If public transport is standardized, people will travel in it and it will have a positive impact on the overall traffic system," he said.