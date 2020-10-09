UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Govt To Install Tracker System In Buses

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 01:30 PM

Balochistan govt to install tracker system in buses

ISLAMABAD, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :The Balochistan government has planned to install tracking system in buses running on Quetta-Karachi highway to monitor and check the movement of the bus.

The installation of tracker device in buses running on national highways would also control over speeding and provide the data, said an official of the Balochistan government.

Meanwhile a meeting will be held with the transporters regarding the installation of the tracker, he added.

on the direction of chief minister, he said the government would write letters to the Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA) and the Federal Secretary of Communications for the deployment of Motorway Police on the national highways of the province to control the trafic accidents in the province.

The Balochistan government has also working on 'Green Bus Service' project to provide best and affordable public transport to the commuters of Quetta.

The provincial government was planning to launch the bus service in Quetta to overcome the traffic issues and fulfilled its promise made during the election campaign.

A state-run public transport comprising, six big and four mini buses would be started on an experimental basis by determining suitable routes in Quetta.

Jam Kama Khan has also directed the authorities concerned to expand the bus service in other cities of the province, he said.

"If public transport is standardized, people will travel in it and it will have a positive impact on the overall traffic system," he said.

Related Topics

Election Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Police Motorway Traffic NHA Government Best Mini

Recent Stories

Indian film Star Sana Khan quits showbiz to follow ..

5 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific to raise USD500 million fresh capital

14 minutes ago

PA Speaker issues production orders for Opposition ..

24 minutes ago

GCC voices concern over continued war between Azer ..

49 minutes ago

Indians are involved in terrorism in Syria, Afghan ..

59 minutes ago

Jannat Mirza becomes first TikToker to have over 1 ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.