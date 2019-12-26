Balochistan govt to introduce new technologies to boost fish business

(@FahadShabbir)

The Balochistan government has decided to introduce new technologies in its fisheries sector to boost its business in the province

The provincial government was striving hard to provide basic facilities including education and health to uplift their living standard, a senior official of fisheries department, Balochistan, told APP on Thursday.

Many projects like, 'Fish Processing Plant' at Gwadar, 'Fisherman Cooperative Housing Society', 'Sea Ambulances', 'Installation of monitoring system at boats were in pipeline that would eventually increase the potential of the sector, he added.

Giving details about the projects, he said that the plan of purchasing sea ambulances and installation of monitoring system in boats has been prepared that would cost around Rs 426 million.

The roads and other Infrastructure were also being upgraded for easy access of the local fisherman to the port to transfer their hunted fish into the markets, he added.

He said the construction of fishing venue has been enforced on the directives of the Chief Minister of Balochistan to boost the untapped sector and provide facilities to the local fishermen.

"The province has a capacity to produce good quality fish and would generate more revenue by providing access to the global market," he said.

The state of the art hospital was also being set up at Gwadar to ensure best health facilities to the people of the area.The government would bring improvements in the fisheries department, as the interested entrepreneurs and investors could promote farming in the province purely on commercial basis, he added.

A local fisherman, Yousaf Baloch said that the fishermen in Balochistan were facing numerous problems, adding they still follow the old and obsolete methods of fishing which further spoils the situation.

He said, "The lack of infrastructure facilities keep fishermen deprived from the outcome of the catches made and there seems no improvement in their socio- economic conditions." He said there is need to rehabilitate the local fishermen and improve their working conditions.