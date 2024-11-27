Open Menu

Balochistan Govt To Introduce Pink Scooty Scheme

Umer Jamshaid Published November 27, 2024 | 04:50 PM

QUEETA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Chief Minister(CM)of Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Wednesday said that a policy regarding the Pink Scooty scheme would be formulated soon to award scooty to working women and students in order to make them empowered.

He said the provincial government has initiated multiple measures to empower women as decided to award pink scooty to working women and students.

CM Balochistan has gifted Pink scooty to FG Girls Degree College student Tahira Arif and lady police officer.

He revealed that the students of universities, colleges and secondary schools will be awarded scooty aimed that to make women and students empowered and self-reliant.

CM said that the incumbent government is determined to provide ample opportunities for development in every sphere of life to the women of Balochistan.

He said that presently, 5 women Deputy Commissioners are appointed in Balochistan and they are performing the best administrative work.

