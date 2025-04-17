Open Menu

Balochistan Govt To Issue Kisan Cards To Farmers Soon: DG Agriculture

April 17, 2025

Balochistan Govt to issue Kisan Cards to farmers soon: DG Agriculture

Director General Agriculture Extension Masood Ahmed Baloch on Thursday said that Balochistan Government would issue Kisan Cards soon to farmers with the aim to promote agriculture sector in the province

He said that to obtain which, farmers should register themselves in the Agriculture Extension Department office, the officers and employees of the Agriculture Department to ensure that farmers and landowners are provided with up-to-date information related to agriculture.

He said this while addressing a high-level meeting held regarding the issuance of Kisan Cards.

In which representatives of all wings of agriculture, Agriculture Research, Agriculture Engineering, including Director Information Balochistan, Director Adaptive Research, Director Floriculture and Director Plant Protection participated.

In the meeting, representatives of Ultra Soft Firm presented a report regarding the launch of Kisan Cards.

Director General Agriculture Extension Balochistan Masood Ahmed Baloch said that under the leadership of Provincial Minister for Agriculture Mir Ali Hassan Zehri, the Agriculture Department has accelerated the work to issue Kisan Cards to farmers.

He said that the Kisan Card would be available to all the landowners and farmers of Balochistan who would be registered with the Department of Agriculture Extension.

He said that the farmers and landowners who have not yet registered themselves should approach their district agricultural extension office to obtain the Kisan Card as soon as possible.

He said that the Kisan Card would be helped in solving the financial problems of the landowners as well as accessing agricultural information and taking loans from the bank and the landowners and farmers could be eligible for government incentives and concessions sitting at home.

He said that the farmer who would be registered for able to receive subsidy from the government through the bank, in which the landowner to be able to get research information from the Department of Agricultural Engineering, seeds, fertilizers, medicines, etc. under the project approved by the government.

More Stories From Pakistan