Balochistan govt to issue Kissan Cards by March

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Balochistan Minister for Agriculture Mir Asadullah Baloch on Monday said the government has all set to issue Kissan Cards by March after the registration of farmers to provide maximum relief to the farmers of the province.

Talking to APP, he said the Balochistan has allocated Rs 100 million funds initially for the registration and issuance of Kissan Cards to the farmers in the province.

Under the Kissan Card, government would be ensuring subsidies on fertilizers, seeds and agri equipments to provide maximum relief to the farmers, the minister added.

Baloch said the government has planned the initiative to provide financial assistance to the farmers and also ensure increase in their crop yields as well as development of agriculture sector of the province.

The government would continue its effort to implement farmer friendly measures and to provide relief to the farmers and provide subsidy on fertilizer to farmers for Rabi crop 2021-22.

The government has already taken multiple initiatives including provision of certified seeds to farmers and conducting research in the sector to increase agricultural production.

The minister said that local farmers are not provided even 50 per cent of the allocated quota of urea fertilizer, which is injustice with the farmers of this backward province.

"Farmers already affected by drought-like situation in the province due to absence of rainfall are now faced with the fertilizer crisis," he said.

"food shortage and famine can hit Balochistan if crops are not given fertilizers in time," he said.

The minister pointed out that 80 per cent of population is dependent on agriculture in the province and a fertilizer shortage will hit the provincial economy as well as its population hard.

The minister said that plans to provide maximum employment opportunities to the people would be implemented soon as ensuring job protection of the local people was his government's top priority.

He said around 70 percent of the total population and production of the province depends on the agriculture.

