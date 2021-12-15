UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Govt To Launch Chief Minister's Talent Hunt Program Soon

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 05:20 PM

Balochistan govt to launch Chief Minister's Talent Hunt program soon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Balochistan government to launch Chief Minister's Talent Hunt program soon to bring forward the local talent in the sports.

Talking to APP an official of Balochistan government said that it was providing full support to the youth to exhibit their abilities to the world.

He said that in order to organise country level games in Quetta, the government had established an international standard sports complexes and a stadium in the provincial capital to provide world class sports facilities to the youth.

He said that the provincial government had been working to allocate special funds for extending sports facilities to encourage the youth to indulge in healthy activities.

He said that the government is also working to set up indoor sports complexes in colleges so that the students could participate in co-curricular activities.

He said the government was also encouraging girls to actively participate in sports activities to exhibit their abilities to the world.

He said the province had the honour to produce international level players who brought laurels to the country and the government would create more opportunities and provide facilities to the sportsmen for representing the country.

He said Balochistan government has announced to initiate work on various development projects in the sports sector during current fiscal year and it was working to appoint a large number of staff in the sports department of the province to train and guide the players.

/395.

