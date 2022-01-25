UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Govt To Launch Multiple New Projects For Welfare Of Fishermen

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Balochistan govt to launch multiple new projects for welfare of fishermen

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :The Balochistan government has decided to launch multiple new initiatives for the welfare of fishermen and installation of new technologies in its fisheries sector to boost its business in the province.

The provincial government was striving hard to provide basic facilities including education and health to uplift fishermen's living standard, a senior official of fisheries department, Balochistan, told APP on Tuesday.

Many projects like, 'Fish Processing Plant' at Gwadar, 'Fisherman Cooperative Housing Society', 'Sea Ambulances', 'Installation of monitoring system at boats were in progress that would eventually increase the potential of the sector, he added.

The roads and other Infrastructure were also being upgraded for easy access of the local fisherman to the port to transfer their hunted fish into the markets, he added.

The state of the art hospital was also being set up at Gwadar to ensure best health facilities to the people of the area.

The government would bring improvements in the fisheries department, as the interested entrepreneurs and investors could promote farming in the province purely on commercial basis, he added.

The provincial government has also imposed ban on illegal fishing trawlers while the fisheries department and other agencies have been stepped up patrolling to curb illegal trawling at the Gwadar's waters.

The Directorate General (DG) Fisheries have also been shifted from Quetta to Gwadar to resolve the problems being faced by the fishermen.

The token system for fishermen was also abolished, where the fishermen could enter into sea without any permission, it added.

