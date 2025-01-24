Balochistan govt to launch national employment program for youth

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) The Balochistan government has taking significant steps to address unemployment among the province’s youth by launching a National Employment Program to provide a suitable job to the youth.

The initiative, aimed at creating better job opportunities, was discussed in a important meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan here on Friday.

During the meeting, Shakeel Qadir Khan announced that approximately 215,000 new jobs would be created in the private sector as part of the program. He emphasized that the provincial government is committed to providing the necessary support to various sectors in order to create maximum employment opportunities for the youth in Balochistan.

"We are taking solid steps to ensure the activation of this employment program as soon," said Shakeel Qadir Khan, stressing that all relevant departments have been directed to take significant measures in order to create new job opportunities for the youth.

The Chief Secretary also noted that providing employment is one of the top priorities of the government and the ongoing economic development in the province is creating more avenues for job creation.

"In developed countries, employment opportunities have not only being provided to its local population, but they also import workforce from other country. We want to ensure that our youth are equipped with the skills they need to succeed," he added.

The government is focusing on skill development as a key measure to combat unemployment.

"Training would be provided to the youth to make self-sufficient and enable them to earn a living without relying solely on government job, which is a highly effective way to address the unemployment issue," said Shakeel Qadir.

The program will create maximum jobs in various sectors. The Energy Department will create 5,000 positions, the Mining Department 30,000, the Technical and Vocational education and Training (TVET) sector 30,000, Microfinance will provide 40,000 jobs, Industry sector 20,000, and Information Technology (IT) will create 40,000 positions for educated youth.

In addition to these sectors, Shakeel Qadir pointed out that several other departments are also working to explore further employment opportunities for the youth.

"Government resources will now be focused on providing employment to young men and women, ensuring a brighter future for them," the Chief Secretary remarked. He further said that jobs in the public sector will be offered strictly on merit, and the government is allocating substantial funds to support business development.

The Chief Secretary also reassured the youth of Balochistan that they would benefit from the fruits of the province's ongoing development, which would lead to a significant improvement in their standard of living. This initiative is expected to have a positive impact not only on the lives of young people but also on the overall economy of Balochistan.