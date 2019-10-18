Balochistan govt to launch 'Professional Development Programme' for employees capacity building

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) : Balochistan government is going to launch 'Professional Development Programme' for capacity building of provincial public sectors' officers.

The provincial government has allocated Rs2 billion for this programme this year and annually Rs228 million will be granted for inland and abroad training courses for capacity building of the civil officers, a representative of the Balochistan government told APP on Friday.

He said the employees will be trained in human resources, education, technology, management and personal development as per international standards.

He said they will also be given professional development training abroad by some expert administrators, technicians and researchers for transferring knowledge and technology in the country.

According to the programme, approximately 10,000 employees will be imparted training based on basic development in their particular fields, he added.

He said the government will also take initiatives for capacity building and technical training of the youth to enable them in getting better jobs opportunities.

He said the government has designed this plan to meet the challenges of the day and to overcome structural flaws and shortcomings in order to strengthen the provincial institutions.