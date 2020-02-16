Balochistan govt to launch tree plantation drive from March

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :The Balochistan government has prepared to launch spring tree plantation drive in the province from the start of March in a bid to promote greenery and reduce the challenges and impacts of global warming in the province.

The provincial forest department would distribute saplings among the dwellers and cultivated plants itself in the spring plantation drive to achieve its target of 250 million plants under the project of `Clean and Green Pakistan' as part of its efforts to tackle the climatic issues in the province..

Talking to APP, an official of the forest department of Balochistan said in the second phase, the department had also planted 80,000 trees during the month of February this year.

He informed that the government would plant a total of 3.2 million trees this year to make the environment clean and green in the province as trees played major role in improving the urban landscape and help protect the province environment.

The official said the government had prioritized to make the hilly areas of the province clean and green, for that purpose, he added that the department would be strewed seed on the mountains of the province, especially at Koh e Murdar and Koh e Takatu of the Quetta.

He said that the government had decided to establish model nurseries on district level in the province and the citizens of the province would be engaged in a plantation campaign through a door-to-door campaign.

He appealed the public to plant trees in their homes and actively participate in this national cause because trees enhance the natural beauty and provide a clean environment to the citizens.

He added that the government had planned to persuade the plantation of olive trees in the dehydrated areas of province due to its low water consumption and the government would assist the formers in planting the trees.

The official said the plantation of more and more fruit trees was important to reduce food insecurity and it would also help earn revenue by exporting the production to potential countries.

He called upon the people, farmers and all other segments of the society to take active part in the national cause of mass scale tree plantation in the province.