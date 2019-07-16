UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Govt To Organize Cultural Festival In August

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 42 seconds ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 11:50 PM

Balochistan govt to organize cultural festival in August

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Balochistan government is going to organize a two day provincial level cultural festival titled "Colours of Balochistan" at the Ayub Stadium Quetta on August 23 to highlight and promote the ancient civilization of the province.

Senior official of Balochistan cultural department and member of an organizing committee of the festival Zeeshan Wasif told APP that preparations were in full swing. The artists and artisans from across the province would participate in the two days event.

He said sportsmen and folk musicians would also participate in the festival from all districts of the province.

The festival would encourage the new talent and promote the soft image of the province, he said and added the traditional food court would be part of the festival.

He said the stalls of traditional foods would be established at the festival.

Zeeshan Wasif further said a photo exhibition, handicrafts, industries and cultural shows would also be arranged at the festival.

He said the provincial government was taking various steps for promoting culture and arts in the province to encourage new talent by arranging such activities.

He said the government was focusing on channelizing creative opportunities for students through imparting them training to enable them to preserve their cultural heritage.

Zeeshan Wasif said the government has also planned to organize more cultural events in the upcoming years across the province to engage the local artist and creating healthy activities in the province.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta August Event All From Government Court

Recent Stories

UAE participates in meetings of Executive Office o ..

21 minutes ago

Mubadala to deliver referral laboratory services t ..

1 hour ago

Lagarde resigns as IMF chief, cites more clarity o ..

1 hour ago

President confers Order of Independence on Ambassa ..

1 hour ago

Speaker of New Zealand Parliament receives UAE you ..

1 hour ago

Du boosts customers’ 5G futures with UAE’s fir ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.