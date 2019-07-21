Balochistan govt to organize cultural festival in August

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Balochistan government is going to organize a two day provincial level cultural festival titled "Colours of Balochistan" at the Ayub Stadium Quetta on August 23 to highlight and promote the ancient civilization of the province.

Senior official of Balochistan cultural department and member of an organizing committee of the festival told APP that preparations were in full swing. The artists and artisans from across the province would participate in the two days event.

He said sportsmen and folk musicians would also participate in the festival from all districts of the province.

The festival would encourage the new talent and promote the soft image of the province, he said and added the traditional food court would be part of the festival.

He said the stalls of traditional foods would be established at the festival.

Zeeshan Wasif further said a photo exhibition, handicrafts, industries and cultural shows would also be arranged at the festival.

He said the provincial government was taking various steps for promoting culture and arts in the province to encourage new talent by arranging such activities.

He said the government was focusing on channelizing creative opportunities for students through imparting them training to enable them to preserve their cultural heritage.

Zeeshan Wasif said the government has also planned to organize more cultural events in the upcoming years across the province to engage the local artist and creating healthy activities in the province.