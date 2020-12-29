UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Govt To Organize Intl Boxing Event

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 12:50 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan said that the government has planning to organize an international level boxing event in Quetta.

The Balochistan government would establish boxing academy to bring forward the local talent, Jam Kamal said in a meeting with Boxer Muhammad Waseem here on otherday.

He added that they were providing full support to the youth of Balochistan to exhibit their abilities to the world. We are proud of Waseem and he has performed amazingly. He added that the government has taking steps for the promotion of Boxing in the province.

Talking to APP, an official of the Balochistan government said that in order to bring the country level games in Quetta the government had established an international level sports complex and stadium in Quetta to provide world class sports facilities to the youth.

He said that the provincial government had been working to allocate special funds for extending sports facilities to bring the youth towards sports and healthy activities in the province.

He said the province had the honour to produce international players who brought laurels to the country and the government would create more opportunities and provide facilities to the sportsmen for representing the country.

He said that government had allocated Rs 7 billion for the construction of playgrounds in all the districts of the province, adding that work was underway on construction of playgrounds across the province.

The government has working for early completion of the project, he said.

He said that five sports complex has been established in the city to encourage youth to actively take part in sports.

