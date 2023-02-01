Balochistan govt to plant 0.3 mln trees during spring

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :The Balochistan government is gearing up to plant 0.3 million trees during the coming spring season in the province in a bid to promote greenery and reduce the challenges and impacts of global warming.

Secretary Forests Abdul Wali Kakar, on Tuesday, while talking to APP, said that the plantation campaign would be started in Balochistan from February 15, while around 0.3 million trees would be planted across the province in the spring plantation drive.

The provincial forest department would distribute saplings among the dwellers and cultivate plants itself in the spring to achieve its target, he added.

He said that the government had decided to establish model nurseries on the district level in the province and the citizens of the province would be engaged in a plantation drive through a door-to-door campaign.

He appealed to the public to plant trees in their homes and actively participate in this national cause because trees enhance the natural beauty and provide a clean environment to the citizens.

He added that the government had planned to persuade the plantation of olive trees in the dehydrated areas of the province due to its low water consumption and the government would assist the formers in planting the trees.

The secretary said the plantation of more fruit trees was important to reduce food insecurity and it would also help earn revenue by exporting the production to potential countries.

He added the government had prioritized roadside areas for the drive and the forest department would focus to plant trees in schools, colleges, public parks, government offices and green belts in Quetta and other districts.

On a query, he said deforestation will be stopped at all costs, and fines for illegal cutting will be imposed as the protection of forests is our top priority.

"Mangrove trees would be planted at the coastal areas of the province during the plantation drive," he added.

The government would launch district-wise tree plantation drive in the province to achieve the maximum numbers of trees plantation, he added.