UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Govt To Plant 10 Mln Tree During 2022

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Balochistan govt to plant 10 mln tree during 2022

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :The Balochistan government has prepared to plant 10 million trees during the current year in the province in a bid to promote greenery and reduce the challenges and impacts of global warming.

According to a provincial forest department official, around 0.5 million trees would be planted across the province in the spring plantation drive.

The provincial forest department would distribute saplings among the dwellers and cultivated plants itself in the spring plantation drive to achieve its target, he added.

He said that the government had decided to establish model nurseries on district level in the province and the citizens of the province would be engaged in a plantation drive through a door-to-door campaign.

He appealed the public to plant trees in their homes and actively participate in this national cause because trees enhance the natural beauty and provide a clean environment to the citizens.

He added that the government had planned to persuade the plantation of olive trees in the dehydrated areas of province due to its low water consumption and the government would assist the formers in planting the trees.

The official said the plantation of more and more fruit trees was important to reduce food insecurity and it would also help earn revenue by exporting the production to potential countries.

He added the government had prioritized road side areas for the drive and the forest department would focus to plant trees in schools, colleges, public parks and green belts in Quetta and other districts.

On a query, he said deforestation will be stopped at all costs and fines for illegal cutting will be imposed as protection of forests is our top priority.

"Mangroves trees would be planted at the coastal areas of the province during the current plantation drive," he added.

The government would launch district-wise tree plantation drive in the province to achieve the maximum numbers of trees plantation, he added.

395

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Water Road All Government Top Million

Recent Stories

Ethiopian PM says country's economy performing wel ..

Ethiopian PM says country's economy performing well despite multiple challenges

20 minutes ago
 China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases ..

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases Wednesday

20 minutes ago
 FAD, PNCA organize solo exhibition showcasing 'Man ..

FAD, PNCA organize solo exhibition showcasing 'Manora Field Notes'

20 minutes ago
 Job fair at NUML attract large crowd

Job fair at NUML attract large crowd

20 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court dismisses disqualification ca ..

Islamabad High Court dismisses disqualification cases against Fawad Chaudhry, As ..

30 minutes ago
 Heathrow airport posts big loss on UK Covid curbs

Heathrow airport posts big loss on UK Covid curbs

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>