Balochistan Govt To Plant 10m Trees During 2022

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Balochistan govt to plant 10m trees during 2022

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :The Balochistan government has prepared to plant 10 million trees in the province during the current year in a bid to promote greenery and reduce the challenges and impacts of global warming.

According to an official of provincial Forest Department, around 0.5 million trees would be planted across the province in the spring plantation drive. The provincial Forest Department would distribute saplings among the dwellers and cultivated plants itself in the spring plantation drive to achieve its target, he added.

He said that the government had decided to establish model nurseries on district level in the province and the citizens of the province would be engaged in a plantation drive through a door-to-door campaign.

He appealed the public to plant trees in their homes and actively participate in this national cause because trees enhance the natural beauty and provide a clean environment to the citizens. He added that the government had planned to persuade the plantation of olive trees in the dehydrated areas of province due to its low water consumption and the government would assist the formers in planting the trees.

The official said the plantation of more and more fruit trees was important to reduce food insecurity and it would also help earn revenue by exporting the production to potential countries. He added that the government had prioritized road side areas for the drive and the Forest Department would focus to plant trees in schools, colleges, public parks and green belts in Quetta and other districts.

On a query, he said deforestation will be stopped at all costs and fines for illegal cutting will be imposed as protection of forests is our top priority. "Mangroves trees would be planted at the coastal areas of the province during the current plantation drive," he added and said that the government would launch district-wise tree plantation drive in the province to achieve the maximum numbers of trees plantation.

