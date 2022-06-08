UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Govt To Present Balanced, Relief-oriented Upcoming Budget

Faizan Hashmi Published June 08, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Balochistan govt to present balanced, relief-oriented upcoming budget

ISLAMABAD, Jun 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Spokesperson of Balochistan government Farah Azeem Shah on Wednesday said that the provincial government would present balanced, relief-oriented and pro-people budget for the upcoming fiscal year 2022-23, to provide maximum relief to the masses.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has directed the departments concerned to prepare balanced budget while focusing education, health, law and order, clean water schemes to provide facilities to the people, said a statement issued here.

The CM has also directed that to determine development and non-development expenditures by balancing the provincial budget so that the development process in the province continues.

Prisons reform and inmate welfare programs should be included in the budget, he added. The overall development of the province especially of less developed areas was top priority of the government.

Bizenjo lead government has been ensuring provincial socio-economic development with a growth oriented economy which would improve the overall socio-economic situation in the province.

The provincial government is pursuing a policy of austerity and taking all possible steps to reduce all unnecessary expenditure to provide relief to the people.

The provincial budget for the next financial year will be the first budget in the history of the province which will be in the true interest of the people.

The Balochistan government is expected to present its budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 in the Provincial Assembly on June 18.Provincial Finance Minister Noor Muhammad Dummar would present the budget.

A major chunk of budget would be allocated for health, education, agriculture, food, rural development, communication, law and order, irrigation and drinking water and other sectors which will change the destiny of the people of Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Education Water Law And Order Budget Provincial Assembly Agriculture Farah Lead June All Government Top

Recent Stories

Taxes of agriculture sector will be reduced to giv ..

Taxes of agriculture sector will be reduced to give relief to farmers

1 hour ago
 Four people killed in firing near Kala Shah Kaku

Four people killed in firing near Kala Shah Kaku

2 hours ago
 Dua wants to returns home: Mother

Dua wants to returns home: Mother

3 hours ago
 PM stresses upon Charter of Economy for export-ori ..

PM stresses upon Charter of Economy for export-oriented growth

3 hours ago
 Fatima Sana Sheikh talks about role in Modern Love ..

Fatima Sana Sheikh talks about role in Modern Love Mumbai

4 hours ago
 Fault in Submarine Cables

Fault in Submarine Cables

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.