UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Govt To Present Budget On June 18

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 08:53 PM

Balochistan govt to present budget on June 18

The Balochistan government, led by Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), will present its budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 in the Provincial Assembly on June 18

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :The Balochistan government, led by Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), will present its budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 in the Provincial Assembly on June 18.

The Balochistan government would unveil its relief-oriented and pro-people budget for the upcoming fiscal year 2021-22, with a total outlay of more than Rs 500 billion.

Provincial Finance Minister Mir Zahoor Buledi would present the budget for the year 2021-221 in the Balochistan Assembly.

The government is expected to announce over Rs 150 billion development budget under Public Sector Development Programme and the outlay of non-developmental funds for the next fiscal year 2021-22 is likely to more than Rs 350 billion.

Education, health, law and order are among the priorities of the government.

More money would be allocated for clean water schemes.

According to finance department sources, more than 5,000 new posts would be created in the new budget.

Related Topics

Assembly Balochistan Water Law And Order Budget Provincial Assembly Money June Government Billion

Recent Stories

Albanian Prime Minister Calls on Parliament to Dis ..

5 minutes ago

Recovery from COVID-19 pandemic requires significa ..

19 minutes ago

Germany ready to broker Moscow-Kiev gas transit de ..

5 minutes ago

UK Records 7,540 New COVID-19 Cases - Department o ..

8 minutes ago

Mubadala joins EIG-led consortium to acquire 49% s ..

19 minutes ago

Russia Making Effort to Prevent Further Degradatio ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.