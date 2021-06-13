Balochistan govt to present budget on June 18

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :The Balochistan government, led by Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), will present its budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 in the Provincial Assembly on June 18.

The Balochistan government would unveil its relief-oriented and pro-people budget for the upcoming fiscal year 2021-22, with a total outlay of more than Rs 500 billion.

Provincial Finance Minister Mir Zahoor Buledi would present the budget for the year 2021-221 in the Balochistan Assembly.

The government is expected to announce over Rs 150 billion development budget under Public Sector Development Programme and the outlay of non-developmental funds for the next fiscal year 2021-22 is likely to more than Rs 350 billion.

Education, health, law and order are among the priorities of the government.

More money would be allocated for clean water schemes.

According to finance department sources, more than 5,000 new posts would be created in the new budget.