Balochistan Govt To Prioritize Youth Skill Development To Tackle Unemployment
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2025 | 06:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has declared youth skill development a top priority of the government to tackle unemployment, emphasizing the need to create sustainable job opportunities within the private sector.
Chairing a review meeting on the Youth Skills Development Program at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat on Thursday, Sarfraz Bugti described the province’s youth as its greatest asset. He underscored the government's commitment to equipping them with the tools needed for a prosperous future, steering them away from smuggling and other illicit activities.
“Smuggling is not the future of our youth,” Sarfraz Bugti added. “We must provide them with dignified employment through education and vocational training.”
The meeting was attended by senior officials including Advisor to the Chief Minister on Labour and Manpower Sardar Ghulam Rasool Umrani, Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan, and B-Tevta Director General Tariq Javed Mengal.
Officials briefed the Chief Minister on plans to train 30,000 young individuals across various trades in collaboration with reputable institutions. Bugti directed that the training programs be aligned with current market demands to ensure both local and international employment prospects.
Special preference will be given to youth from border districts under both the skills development and interest-free loan schemes. The initiative aims to divert young people from illegal enterprises and integrate them into the formal economy.
Sarfraz Bugti stressed the importance of transparency and merit-based selection in implementing the program. He reaffirmed the provincial government’s commitment to ensure scholarships, vocational training, and job creation as pillars of youth empowerment and national development.
Recent Stories
Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response
Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC
Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers overflow
Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track CPEC projects
Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility
PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points
Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025
Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..
PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global standing: Adviser
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Special secretary health reviews flood relief arrangements in Rajanpur43 seconds ago
-
DC visits flood-hit villages to expresses solidarity with victims44 seconds ago
-
Commissioner, RPO visits flood hit areas in district Jhang46 seconds ago
-
DC for amicable solution to boundary dispute between Shekhan, Sherkai47 seconds ago
-
Balochistan govt announces two public holidays for Milad-un-Nabi51 seconds ago
-
Home Department launches online portal for civil defence volunteer registration54 seconds ago
-
Balochistan govt to prioritize youth skill development to tackle unemployment55 seconds ago
-
IHC summons IO in case against harassing Asad Qaiser57 seconds ago
-
WCC&I Mardan distributes relief packages among over 300 flood affected families58 seconds ago
-
SU to remain close on Sep 5 & 6 on account of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)11 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti vows full support for revival of hockey in Balochistan21 minutes ago
-
HPV vaccination campaign to protect girls from cervical cancer21 minutes ago