Open Menu

Balochistan Govt To Prioritize Youth Skill Development To Tackle Unemployment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Balochistan govt to prioritize youth skill development to tackle unemployment

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has declared youth skill development a top priority of the government to tackle unemployment, emphasizing the need to create sustainable job opportunities within the private sector.

Chairing a review meeting on the Youth Skills Development Program at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat on Thursday, Sarfraz Bugti described the province’s youth as its greatest asset. He underscored the government's commitment to equipping them with the tools needed for a prosperous future, steering them away from smuggling and other illicit activities.

“Smuggling is not the future of our youth,” Sarfraz Bugti added. “We must provide them with dignified employment through education and vocational training.”

The meeting was attended by senior officials including Advisor to the Chief Minister on Labour and Manpower Sardar Ghulam Rasool Umrani, Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan, and B-Tevta Director General Tariq Javed Mengal.

Officials briefed the Chief Minister on plans to train 30,000 young individuals across various trades in collaboration with reputable institutions. Bugti directed that the training programs be aligned with current market demands to ensure both local and international employment prospects.

Special preference will be given to youth from border districts under both the skills development and interest-free loan schemes. The initiative aims to divert young people from illegal enterprises and integrate them into the formal economy.

Sarfraz Bugti stressed the importance of transparency and merit-based selection in implementing the program. He reaffirmed the provincial government’s commitment to ensure scholarships, vocational training, and job creation as pillars of youth empowerment and national development.

Recent Stories

Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over f ..

Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response

8 minutes ago
 Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitution ..

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC

31 minutes ago
 Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sut ..

Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers overflow

41 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track C ..

Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track CPEC projects

59 minutes ago
 Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, d ..

Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion

3 hours ago
 Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date a ..

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility

5 hours ago
PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 ..

PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points

7 hours ago
 Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape cha ..

Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

10 hours ago
 Proper drainage system, removing illegal construct ..

Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..

19 hours ago
 PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global sta ..

PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global standing: Adviser

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan