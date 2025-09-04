Balochistan govt to prioritize youth skill development to tackle unemployment

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has declared youth skill development a top priority of the government to tackle unemployment, emphasizing the need to create sustainable job opportunities within the private sector.

Chairing a review meeting on the Youth Skills Development Program at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat on Thursday, Sarfraz Bugti described the province’s youth as its greatest asset. He underscored the government's commitment to equipping them with the tools needed for a prosperous future, steering them away from smuggling and other illicit activities.

“Smuggling is not the future of our youth,” Sarfraz Bugti added. “We must provide them with dignified employment through education and vocational training.”

The meeting was attended by senior officials including Advisor to the Chief Minister on Labour and Manpower Sardar Ghulam Rasool Umrani, Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan, and B-Tevta Director General Tariq Javed Mengal.

Officials briefed the Chief Minister on plans to train 30,000 young individuals across various trades in collaboration with reputable institutions. Bugti directed that the training programs be aligned with current market demands to ensure both local and international employment prospects.

Special preference will be given to youth from border districts under both the skills development and interest-free loan schemes. The initiative aims to divert young people from illegal enterprises and integrate them into the formal economy.

Sarfraz Bugti stressed the importance of transparency and merit-based selection in implementing the program. He reaffirmed the provincial government’s commitment to ensure scholarships, vocational training, and job creation as pillars of youth empowerment and national development.