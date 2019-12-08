UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Govt To Probe Into The Embezzlement Of Five Development Schemes

Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 04:40 PM

Balochistan govt to probe into the embezzlement of five development schemes

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :Balochistan governmnet has decided to probe into the embezzlement of five development schemes in different cities of the province on the recommendations of Chief Minister inspection team.

The Inspection team has conducted surveillance of around 68 development schemes in 10 districts for ensuring the quality of projects in the province, an official of the Balochistan government told APP.

The projects included the non-provision of Solar Street light in District Musakhel, the low quality material usage in construction of Bus and Truck stand in district Kharan and Children Park in Dalbandin, he added.

The contractor was given payment in advance but they did not execute the projects as per the proposals, he said adding the government had also decided to investigate the bus stand construction project in Washuk District.

He said the inquiry would be conducted against the officials of local government involved as per the Balocistan Employees' Efficiency and Discipline Act, 2011 to investigate the issue.

Transparency in the materialization schemes was the top priority of the provincial government, he added.

He said the Chief Minister had directed the team to keep track record of all the issues related to the administrative management, besides inspecting the development projects.

The official said that the team was free from political influences, adding that the best inspection of all provincial departments and districts would eventually improve the development of the province.

He said reforms committee would help bring constructive change in the role of the team by working effectively on research and development. With provision of facilities and basic needs, he said that the team was performing up to the mark.

He said that the government would be provided fully trained manpower and financial resources to strengthen the inspection team.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Kharan Dalbandin All From Government Best Top

Recent Stories

UAE 5G Conference begins in Dubai

26 minutes ago

When half the human race is left behind, the entir ..

26 minutes ago

DP World Sokhna to facilitate trade, logistics in ..

41 minutes ago

Emirates Diplomatic Academy hosts first Economic D ..

2 hours ago

AED100 million for development of Saih Shuaib-Al F ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 8, 2019 in Pakistan

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.