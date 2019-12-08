Balochistan govt to probe into the embezzlement of five development schemes

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :Balochistan governmnet has decided to probe into the embezzlement of five development schemes in different cities of the province on the recommendations of Chief Minister inspection team.

The Inspection team has conducted surveillance of around 68 development schemes in 10 districts for ensuring the quality of projects in the province, an official of the Balochistan government told APP.

The projects included the non-provision of Solar Street light in District Musakhel, the low quality material usage in construction of Bus and Truck stand in district Kharan and Children Park in Dalbandin, he added.

The contractor was given payment in advance but they did not execute the projects as per the proposals, he said adding the government had also decided to investigate the bus stand construction project in Washuk District.

He said the inquiry would be conducted against the officials of local government involved as per the Balocistan Employees' Efficiency and Discipline Act, 2011 to investigate the issue.

Transparency in the materialization schemes was the top priority of the provincial government, he added.

He said the Chief Minister had directed the team to keep track record of all the issues related to the administrative management, besides inspecting the development projects.

The official said that the team was free from political influences, adding that the best inspection of all provincial departments and districts would eventually improve the development of the province.

He said reforms committee would help bring constructive change in the role of the team by working effectively on research and development. With provision of facilities and basic needs, he said that the team was performing up to the mark.

He said that the government would be provided fully trained manpower and financial resources to strengthen the inspection team.