Balochistan govt to procure 0.1 million tonnes wheat

The Balochistan government has decided to procure 0.1 million tonnes wheat this year in a bid to provide relief to the masses

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :The Balochistan government has decided to procure 0.1 million tonnes wheat this year in a bid to provide relief to the masses.

The provincial cabinet has given approval to the wheat procurement policy for the year 2021 , an official of Balochistan government said.

The provincial finance department would offer an interest-free loan to the food department for the purchase of wheat and it would return the loan amount to the finance department after the selling of the crop, he added.

The provincial cabinet has also asked the food department to form 31 wheat procurement centres in the wheat-growing areas during the first week of April, the official said.

He said the government was agreed to provide a subsidy on wheat besides fixing the price at Rs 2,000 per 40kg which had been increased from Rs 1,650.

The food department has decided to form a Cabinet Sub-Committee headed by the Provincial Minister for Food to procure wheat at the provincial level.

Allotment of 600,000 bags for the food department was also given approval by the provincial chief executive.