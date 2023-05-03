UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Govt To Promote Climate Resilient, Low Water Consuming Farming

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 03, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Balochistan govt to promote climate resilient, low water consuming farming

QUETTA, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :The Balochistan government has initiated multiple measures to promote less water-intensive species like olives, pine nuts and pistachio due to the prevailing climate change situation in the area.

Pistachio being a climate-resilient and low-water-consuming crop could be grown in the cold areas of Balochistan without a conventional irrigation system.

The environment of cold regions of Balochistan including Quetta, Zhob, Killa Saifullah, Pishin, Mastung, Khuzdar and Kalat districts was the best for pistachio cultivation and its higher production.

Balochistan agriculture minister Asadullah Baloch said the department is encouraging farmers to cultivate pistachio, olive, saffron and other low water consuming trees in the colder areas of the province, especially Quetta division, to yield its optimum production.

The objective of the initiative was to divert local farmers' attention from growing traditional wheat crops and focus on cultivating high-value crops, he said while talking to APP on Wednesday.

It was a pilot project of the agriculture department and the farming was being carried out at designated sites of the centre showing positive results with respect to germination, seed multiplication and community response, he added.

Baloch said the department was carrying out research and working with farmers to improve cultivation techniques.

The Balochistan government was taking steps to enhance the export of fruits and vegetables to boost the agro sector, he added.

"It will also help promote value chain development for generating sustainable income for local communities from the products," he added.

Meanwhile, Balochistan besides huge natural resources also has another untapped potential in the form of delicious and unique plants which need the authorities' attention as the province is facing a decline in production due to no processing facilities.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Water Agriculture Zhob Kalat Khuzdar Pishin Mastung From Government Wheat Best

Recent Stories

Karachi traffic police announce plan for PAK vs NZ ..

Karachi traffic police announce plan for PAK vs NZ matches

1 hour ago
 Dubai Chambers launches advisory committee to ensu ..

Dubai Chambers launches advisory committee to ensure sustainable growth of famil ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Maritime Authority launches an integrated tr ..

Dubai Maritime Authority launches an integrated training programme on the proces ..

1 hour ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Board of ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Board of Directors of Qatar Free Zones ..

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid directs support of Sudanese pe ..

Mohammed bin Rashid directs support of Sudanese people stranded in UAE and provi ..

4 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar, Andrew Schofer discuss bilateral econom ..

Ishaq Dar, Andrew Schofer discuss bilateral economic ties

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.