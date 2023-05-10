UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Govt To Provide Health Facilities To People At Doorstep

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Balochistan govt to provide health facilities to people at doorstep

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Balochistan Minister for Planning and Development, Noor Muhammad Dummer has said that the government would place the health sector at the top of its priorities in the coming budget for providing healthcare facilities to people at their doorstep.

Talking to APP on Wednesday, he said the government would initiate relief and pro-people schemes in all districts to provide maximum relief to the masses.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has ordered the department concerned to prepare a balanced development plan while focusing on education, health, law and order and clean water schemes, he added.

Dummer said the provincial government would determine development and non-development expenditures by balancing the provincial budget so that the development process in the province continues.

The overall development of the province especially of less developed areas was the top priority of the government, the minister added.

Bizenjo-led government had been ensuring provincial socio-economic development with a growth-oriented economy which would improve the overall socio-economic situation in the province, he stressed.

The minister said that the provincial government was pursuing a policy of austerity and taking all possible steps to reduce all unnecessary expenditures to provide relief to the people.

