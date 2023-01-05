UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Govt To Provide International Market Approach To Local Handicrafts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 05, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Balochistan govt to provide international market approach to local handicrafts

QUETTA, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Balochistan government has planned to provide international market access to the local handicrafts, and embroidery which have huge potential to generate foreign exchange for the country.

The handicraft is an integral part of the cottage industry made across the province, an official of Balochistan government said in an exclusive talk with APP.

He said the government would play its due role in promoting handicrafts being made in the neglected rural and semi-urban areas of the province by arranging exhibitions, trade fairs, and craft bazaars both at home and abroad to create a market for them.

Besides developing road infrastructure and providing basic necessities of life in those areas, human development has been given top priority by the government for better production of handicrafts, the official added.

He said most of the gems and jewelry entrepreneurs belonged to the less developed areas, which would ensure facilities. The provincial government would facilitate the gems and jewelry sector by establishing gemstone identification laboratories in Quetta and other cities of the province, he added.

He said the Balochistan government would promote the jewel industry both at local and international levels, which would unfold a host of opportunities for the local gems traders to excel and flourish in the global market.

He said the government would also work for skill enhancement and capacity building of handicrafts makers, besides evolving a value-addition mechanism for them.

He also said that the authorities would establish handicrafts stalls at airports, five-star hotels, and motorways across the country to generate revenue and create employment opportunities as it would acquaint the people of different regions with the diverse culture and traditions of Balochistan.

He also said that the provincial government has plans to announce a special financial package for the less developed areas in the next budget.

There was a need to establish more industrial units and the provincial government would keep the less developed areas on top as industrial growth would create job opportunities for the people there, he added.

"The government would offer domestic skills evaluation and opportunities to locals and assist the local community of the respective areas in trade and handicraft sectors," the official said.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Exchange Budget Road Jewelry Job Market Government Industry Top Employment

Recent Stories

PPP celebrates 95th birth anniversary of its found ..

PPP celebrates 95th birth anniversary of its founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto

24 minutes ago
 ADNOC allocates $15 billion to low-carbon solution ..

ADNOC allocates $15 billion to low-carbon solutions, new energies and decarbonis ..

27 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank increases its ownership in ..

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank increases its ownership in ADIB Egypt to more than 52%

27 minutes ago
 Shah Rukh Khan extends wishes for Deepika on her s ..

Shah Rukh Khan extends wishes for Deepika on her special day

34 minutes ago
 AGDA hosts Lana Nusseibeh on UAE’s first year on ..

AGDA hosts Lana Nusseibeh on UAE’s first year on UN Security Council

57 minutes ago
 Kashmiris observe Right to Self-Determination Day ..

Kashmiris observe Right to Self-Determination Day today

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.