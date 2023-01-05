Balochistan govt to provide international market approach to local handicrafts

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Balochistan government has planned to provide international market access to the local handicrafts, and embroidery which have huge potential to generate foreign exchange for the country.

The handicraft is an integral part of the cottage industry made across the province, an official of Balochistan government said in an exclusive talk with APP.

He said the government would play its due role in promoting handicrafts being made in the neglected rural and semi-urban areas of the province by arranging exhibitions, trade fairs, and craft bazaars both at home and abroad to create a market for them.

Besides developing road infrastructure and providing basic necessities of life in those areas, human development has been given top priority by the government for better production of handicrafts, the official added.

He said most of the gems and jewelry entrepreneurs belonged to the less developed areas, which would ensure facilities. The provincial government would facilitate the gems and jewelry sector by establishing gemstone identification laboratories in Quetta and other cities of the province, he added.

He said the Balochistan government would promote the jewel industry both at local and international levels, which would unfold a host of opportunities for the local gems traders to excel and flourish in the global market.

He said the government would also work for skill enhancement and capacity building of handicrafts makers, besides evolving a value-addition mechanism for them.

He also said that the authorities would establish handicrafts stalls at airports, five-star hotels, and motorways across the country to generate revenue and create employment opportunities as it would acquaint the people of different regions with the diverse culture and traditions of Balochistan.

He also said that the provincial government has plans to announce a special financial package for the less developed areas in the next budget.

There was a need to establish more industrial units and the provincial government would keep the less developed areas on top as industrial growth would create job opportunities for the people there, he added.

"The government would offer domestic skills evaluation and opportunities to locals and assist the local community of the respective areas in trade and handicraft sectors," the official said.