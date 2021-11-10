UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Govt To Provide Jobs On Merit To Youth: CM Bizenjo

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 11:51 PM

Balochistan govt to provide jobs on merit to youth: CM Bizenjo

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Wednesday said that provincial government would provide job opportunities on merit to the unemployed youth of the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Wednesday said that provincial government would provide job opportunities on merit to the unemployed youth of the province.

He was talking to Members of Provincial Assembly, Muhammad Khan, Utmankhel and Mitha Khan Kakar.

The chief minister said that he has approved one year salary of contract employees of Balochistan Development Authority (BDA) as per their promise.

He said those should be dealt with iron hand who had wrongly recruited people for any reason.

He said the provincial government will not make anyone unemployed rather protect their jobs.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Provincial Assembly Job Government Merit Packaging Limited Jobs

Recent Stories

US markets fall as inflation concerns rise

US markets fall as inflation concerns rise

3 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends theatrical show inspir ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends theatrical show inspired by his book ‘My Story’ ..

25 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with President of Burund ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with President of Burundi at Expo 2020 Dubai

25 minutes ago
 Govt effectively highlighted Kashmir issue at ever ..

Govt effectively highlighted Kashmir issue at every int'l fora: Speakers

3 minutes ago
 &#039;Great Narrative Meeting&#039; kicks off tomo ..

&#039;Great Narrative Meeting&#039; kicks off tomorrow in Dubai in collaboration ..

39 minutes ago
 UAE participates in UNESCO&#039;s 41st General Con ..

UAE participates in UNESCO&#039;s 41st General Conference; congratulates Azoulay ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.