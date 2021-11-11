Balochistan govt to provide jobs on merit to youth: CM Bizenjo

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Wednesday said that provincial government would provide job opportunities on merit to the unemployed youth of the province.

He was talking to Members of Provincial Assembly, Muhammad Khan, Utmankhel and Mitha Khan Kakar.

The chief minister said that he has approved one year salary of contract employees of Balochistan Development Authority (BDA) as per their promise.

He said those should be dealt with iron hand who had wrongly recruited people for any reason.

He said the provincial government will not make anyone unemployed rather protect their jobs.