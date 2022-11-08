Balochistan govt to provide wheat seeds to farmers

The Balochistan government has initiated a programme to provide wheat seeds for the cultivation of rabi crop to the farmers in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :The Balochistan government has initiated a programme to provide wheat seeds for the cultivation of rabi crop to the farmers in the province.

The Balochistan government has released Rs 2.20 billion for the provision of wheat seeds on subsidize rate to the farmers of the flood-affected areas. It has also an allocation of Rs 15 billion to provide fertilizers, seeds and agri equipment to farmers affected by flood on subsidies rates as the province was hit by worst natural calamity in the history, said an official of agriculture department.

He said the government had also approved a summary to provide 400,000 bulldozer's hours to the farmers to bear the losses and already awarded 100,000 bulldozer's hours to the farmers.

"The flash floods have washed away embankments on 5,000,000 acres land which would require 1,000,000 bulldozers hours and 2,000,000 to 3,000,000 hours of trackers for rebuilding the mound and flatting the land."