Balochistan Govt To Recruit 3000 Doctors, Paramedic Staff On Contract Basis

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :The Balochistan government has give approval to recruit as many as 3000 doctors and paramedics staff on emergency basis to tackle the challenges and overcome the shortage.

According to official source, the government would be appointing medical officers, dental surgeons, lady medical officers and staff nurse in the health department of Balochistan on contract basis.

"All the recruitment process will be done through walk in interview on merit. The health department will also recruit nurses for Tri-Care Hospitals," he added.

It has also been planned to appoint 2000 paramedics of grade 1 to 15 immediately to tackle the current crises with the recruitment process made easy and simple.

The candidates would be presented before interview to the District Health Officers (DHOs) with their certificates and documents. The DHOs would be forwarded the list of successful candidates to the Secretary of Health Balochistan.

The Secretary health will issue appointment letter to successful candidates of three to five years contract.

The government would share the details by newspapers and other source of information soon.

The government would also make functional eight teaching hospitals in the province.

