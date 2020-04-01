UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Govt To Recruit 344 Doctors, Paramedics Staff To Contain COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 02:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, Apr 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Balochistan government has decided to recruit doctors and paramedics staff on emergency basis to tackle the challenges of covid-19.

According to sources, the government would be appointing as many as 344 medical officers in the health department of Balochistan.

"All the recruitment process will be done through walk in interview. The health department would also recruit 205 nurses for Tri-Care Hospitals," he added.

It has also planned to appoint 2000 paramedics of grade 1 to 15 immediately to tackle the current crises with the recruitment process made easy and simple.

The candidates would be presented before interview to the District Health Officer (DHO) with their certificates and documents. The DHO would be forwarded the list of successful candidates to the Secretary of Health Balochistan.

The Secretary health will issue appointment letter to successful candidates.

The government would be shared the details by newspapers and other source of information soon.

